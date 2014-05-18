Recent News

Last Day to Apply for Ambassador Position

Posted on May 18, 2014 by indyeditor in All, Archive // 1 Comment

By Esther Manea in Campus

The Student Ambassador Program is looking for applicants for the 2014-15 school year.

Students are selected by merit and are institutional hires, not work study positions. The position pays $10.83 per hour for students who are dedicated to representing and serving Clark, according to an email from Vanessa Watkins, manager of new student programs.

Student ambassadors assist with recruitment of prospective students, student orientations, new and current students campus sponsored events, and they arrange and conduct campus tours.

To become an ambassador, students must be 18 or older, have a cumalative GPA of 2.5 or higher, have strong leadership and communication skills, work six to 17 hours a week, attend bi-weekly staff meetings and be committed to the program from September 2014 to June 2015, according to the email.

The application deadline is May 19 at 5 p.m. Applications are available in PUB 006 or printable atwww.clark.edu/ambassador.

 

1 Comment on Last Day to Apply for Ambassador Position

  1. Queenie // March 27, 2017 at 12:13 am // Reply

    It’s great to find an expert who can exiplan things so well

Comments:

