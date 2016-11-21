Clark has Tough Loss in Home Opener

The men’s basketball team tipped off its season Friday in a disappointing loss to Pierce College 89-74.

“We just were not ready to go,” head coach Alex Kirk said. Kirk, unhappy with the performance, said that the team has to improve its mentality, but realizes that everything starts with coaching.

Even though it was point guard Jordan Berni’s first basketball game since his senior year of high school in 2013, he led the game by scoring 24 points.

Berni was also disappointed in the loss, and said that the team was not as intense as they should be. “I’d rather have zero points and zero turnovers and get a team win,” Berni said.

Clark will look to rebound with a win in their next game against Pacific University on Tuesday