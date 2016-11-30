International Day Festival Celebrates Clark´s Cultural Diversity

Clark’s International Club hosted the International Day Festival on Nov. 17 in Gaiser Student Center to celebrate the different cultures represented by Clark students. The event was part of International Education Week said Jane Walster, the Director of International Programs.

“This event is really to celebrate the fact that in the United States this year, there are more than one million international students,” Walster said. “We welcome those students and want to continue those exchanges.”

During the celebration, live African music echoed in the noisy hall while attendees dined on international foods. Club representatives chatted with students near tables littered with games, clothes and food from all corners of the globe.

President of the International Club Jose Espindola stood in front of a pin-covered map. Each pin represented a place that an attendee had been to.

“Diversity, I’d say, that’s the main point for us,” Espindola said.

The International Club hosts four or five events a year and has about 60 members, according to Espindola. He called it a great place for both international and local students to learn about other languages and cultures.

Despite his love for the club, Espindola said that he was uncertain about its future.

“We need some international students to be a part of the staff,” Espindola said. “Most of the club members are local students, which is not bad of course, but we don’t have a lot of international students [participating].”