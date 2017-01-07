Clark Athletics postpones games due to inclement weather

1-8-2017 Update

The Clark women’s and men’s basketball home games that were postponed until Monday have been rescheduled again to Jan. 16.

The teams will play the Lane Titans with the time of the games still undetermined, according to a tweet from Clark Penguins.

This gives the men’s and women’s teams, 7-4 and 3-9, just one week to play four crucial games against Portland College, Southwest Oregon, Lane CC and Chemeketa. This week is shaping up to be the most important of the season.

Clark’s men’s team has already had a cancellation for its game against Multnomah JV and still have not made up that game.

There is no information on why the games were postponed for the second time in three days.

Check this article for updates later.

—————

Clark College women’s and men’s basketball games scheduled for Saturday night are now postponed until Monday. Clark officials have postponed the home games due to inclement weather.

The decision comes as it is likely that the Vancouver area will experience freezing temperatures, snow and rain, according to the National Weather Service. Although the game is indoors, the commute to the game looks hazardous.

This gives the men’s and women’s teams, 7-4 and 3-9, an extra two days to prepare for their games against the Lane Titans, who they play twice in just a month.

