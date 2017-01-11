Clark Athletics postpones games due to inclement weather

Recent News

Posted on January 11, 2017 by michaelalarsenteeters

Clark College Athletics

Clark College’s doubleheader basketball game at Portland College, scheduled for Wednesday, has been becomes the third postponed game due to inclement weather in five days, according to the Northwest Athletic Conference .  This is the third postponed game for Clark in five days.

The game doubleheader is rescheduled for Jan. 30. The women will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the men following at 7:30 p.m.

With this recent postponement, Clark will play four games in one week. On top of the stressful game play, Clark has to travel to two of the four those games.

The coaching staff and players are in for one an eventful week.

About michaelalarsenteeters (2 Articles)
I like pretty much every sports team from San Francisco except for basketball; go Lakers. Sports Editor, The Independent.

