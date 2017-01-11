Clark Offers Free Japanese Dance Lessons

Clark College will be offering a free, eight-week workshop to teach Clark students the traditional Japanese Sakura Sakura dance starting Jan. 23. according to the event’s flyer.

The class will be taught by professional Japanese dance instructor Takako Hara according to Michiyo Okuhara, a Japanese language professor at Clark.

Okuhara said Hara has been dancing since she was two 2-years-old, and that she moved to the United States U.S. to teach dance at Portland State University.

“It’s a real opportunity that we can learn from someone like her,” Okuhara said. “We are lucky to have her.”

Students will perform the Sakura Sakura dance at Clark’s annual Sakura Festival as part of the class, according to the flyer.

The workshop will meet on Clark’s main campus in PUB 258B from 11 a.m. to noon 12 p.m. on Mondays. Students interested in registering can contact Okuhara at mokuhara@clark.edu. Applications are due Jan. 17.