Warm Welcome for Winter Students

Free snacks and supplies for students are available outside Student Life in the Penguin Union Building (PUB 160) until the end of Welcome Week, courtesy of the ASCC.

The snacks and supplies, laid out on a long table in the hallway, include juice, chips, crackers, granola bars, cup-of-noodles, day planners, folders, pencils, erasers, highlighters, and info about various college resources. The ASCC is also providing oatmeal and hot chocolate in the Student Life office every morning this week, from 8 a.m. “until supplies run out each day,” according to the Clark online winter events schedule.

“They should last until around noon,” Awareness Events Coordinator Lindsey Pham said. “But it’ll really depend on the day.” According to Pham, the ASCC plans to have oatmeal and hot chocolate available again during finals week.

Clark student Kyler Kaykeo said he appreciates the availability of the resources.

“I end up eating through the day,” Kaykeo said with a Cheez-It bag in hand. “So this is really convenient. And the supplies help when the money is tight.”

Another student, Ayami Tran, said that free stuff also “helps promote campus spirit.”

Student food insecurity is a main priority among the issues discussed by members of the ASCC Executive Council.

Throughout the quarter, students can come to Student Life for free student planners, and coffee from 8-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, popcorn on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and use of the game room and kitchen.