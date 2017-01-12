Recent News

Record snowfalls disrupt first week of the quarter

Posted on January 12, 2017 by michaelalarsenteeters in All, Campus, Main // 0 Comments

The photo was taken by Tim Petta, director of facilities at Clark College. The Portland and Vancouver area's received record-setting snowfall on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s snow storm packs a larger punch than expected.

Clark College has closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to 12 inches of snow around campus. Clearing the parking lots and walkways has proved to be difficult because of the lack of a space to place the snow, Tim Petta, director of facilities said.

“I’ve heard that this is the most snow that has fallen in a 24-hour period here since 1943,” Petta said. Many of the facilities employees are snowed in, causing a difficult situation to turn nearly impossible.

The snowfall is slightly “bitter-sweet,” Ryan Hemphill, a Running Start student at Clark said. It is creating an issue with his classes, causing him a lot of confusion and homework in the beginning weeks of the quarter.

Clark’s inclement weather team will convene for “a conference call at 4 p.m.,” on Thursday but most likely will not make a decision on closing the campus for Friday, Chato Hazelbaker, the chief communications officer for Clark said.

If the decision is not made at 4 p.m. then the team will reconvene at 4:30 a.m. Friday to make a final decision, Hazelbaker said.

With facilities short-staffed and the next above freezing temperatures arriving on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, Clark may be in for a long break.

About michaelalarsenteeters (3 Articles)
I like pretty much every sports team from San Francisco except for basketball; go Lakers. Sports Editor, The Independent.

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: