Record snowfalls disrupt first week of the quarter

Tuesday’s snow storm packs a larger punch than expected.

Clark College has closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to 12 inches of snow around campus. Clearing the parking lots and walkways has proved to be difficult because of the lack of a space to place the snow, Tim Petta, director of facilities said.

“I’ve heard that this is the most snow that has fallen in a 24-hour period here since 1943,” Petta said. Many of the facilities employees are snowed in, causing a difficult situation to turn nearly impossible.

The snowfall is slightly “bitter-sweet,” Ryan Hemphill, a Running Start student at Clark said. It is creating an issue with his classes, causing him a lot of confusion and homework in the beginning weeks of the quarter.

Clark’s inclement weather team will convene for “a conference call at 4 p.m.,” on Thursday but most likely will not make a decision on closing the campus for Friday, Chato Hazelbaker, the chief communications officer for Clark said.

If the decision is not made at 4 p.m. then the team will reconvene at 4:30 a.m. Friday to make a final decision, Hazelbaker said.

With facilities short-staffed and the next above freezing temperatures arriving on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, Clark may be in for a long break.