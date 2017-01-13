Clark officials restate commitment to a safe campus after a bias-based incident

Clark officials are striving to maintain a peaceful and inclusive college environment after a student reported on Monday that a racial slur was graffitied on a wooden sculpture in the courtyard of the Frost Arts Building.

Vice President of Administrative Services, Bob Williamson, sent out a campus-wide email on Tuesday explaining the incident and the continued commitment of the Bias-Based Incident Response Team to keep the campus safe for everyone.

“Bias-based incidents are not tolerated by Clark College at any of our locations,” Williamson wrote. “They are completely inconsistent with our values. We are, and will continue to be, committed to ensuring a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for all members of the college community.”

Williamson urged anyone who sees, knows about, or experiences a bias-based incident to immediately call and report to the Director of Security at 360-992-2133 or the Office of Diversity and Equity at 360-992-2053.