Clark basketball wins two close games

Posted on January 16, 2017 by Andy Bao

Molly Franklin attempts a 2-point shot. Clark’s women’s team won 80-77 in overtime over Southwestern Oregon College for their first regional win of the season. ( Andy Bao / The Independent )
Clark College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams won against Southwestern Oregon College on Saturday evening.

The women’s team won 80-77 in overtime for their first regional win of the season. Though trailing 28-15 at the end of the first half, Clark outscored Southwestern Oregon 49-36 in the second half with more 3-point attempts than 2-point attempts.

Clark’s men’s team won 84-80, continuing their hot streak for the season. Although they lost former head coach, Alex Kirk, “they have handled it really well,” Parker Gaddis, an inactive player on the team, said.

The teams look to have a chance at making the cut for playoffs, which is fourth in the region. Clark’s men’s team is now 8-4, 1-1 against regional opponents, and the women’s team is now 4-9, 1-1 against regional opponents.

About Andy Bao (1 Article)
Photo Editer and photographer for the Independent.

