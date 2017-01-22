Recent News

Rosa Clemente Delivers Keynote Speech at MLK Event

Posted on January 22, 2017

Rose Clemente delivered a speech at Clark on Wednesday. The speech focused on the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and social activism. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

 

Rosa Clemente Speaking at Clark on Wednesday. (Andy Bao/The Independent)  

Clark College held an event on Wednesday honoring the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  by presenting “Transformation: A New Era of Social Activism.”

 

The event featured Rosa Clemente as the keynote speaker. According to Clemente’s website “Rosa has been a constant on the ground presence through the many political struggles facing Black and Latinx people in the 21st century.”

Clemente’s main focus was on young people doing their part to be involved in social activism. “As young people in the prime of your life, ask what is our communal responsibility?”

President Donald Trump was also a main focus in Clemente’s speech. She spoke on what the future will look like in “Trump’s America.”

While Clemente has uncertainty about the future and will not support the president, she said if Hillary Clinton had won, conversations about race wouldn’t be so prevalent in America.

Clemente ended the event by holding a Q&A session where attendants were given the chance to ask her questions about anything pertaining to the event.

