Team Penguin participates in the Shamrock Run

Posted on January 27, 2017

Photo of Shamrock Run was taken by Team Penguin coordinator Joe Jenkins.

Oregon’s largest running event scheduled for March 19

The Adidas Shamrock Run, founded in 1979, is on schedule to complete its 39th edition of the event on March 19 at Waterfront park in downtown Portland.

The Shamrock Run is the largest running event in Oregon and the third largest running event in the western U.S., with 30,000 runners and walkers projected to participate this year.

The event offers running divisions of five km, eight km, 15 km and a half-marathon, as well as two walking events; five km and one km for children under 10.

Those who register with Clark’s Team Penguin code 5340 receive a $4 discount. If Team Penguin reaches 75 people, The Shamrock Run will donate $5 per person to a Clark College scholarship in honor of Alex Montoya, a dean of Enrollment Services who was killed in 2011.

Team Penguin coordinator, Joe Jenkins, explained for the Indy last year that the purpose of Team Penguin and the scholarship was to honor Montoya’s legacy in education.

Fees for different distances vary and the deadline for team registration is Jan 31.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.shamrockrunportland.com

