Golden Globes Struggle to Find Diversity

Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsi Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Yara Shahidi and Laurence Fishburne star in ABC’s hit show Black-ish which premiered in 2014. Black-ish is about a family man (Anderson) struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

The Golden Globes, much like the Oscars, are often criticized for awarding mostly, if not all, white male artists. However, this year´s 74th Golden Globes nominated shows include more racial diversity and star more women, with shows like, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Black-ish,” “Fresh off the Boat” and “Jane the Virgin.”

In spite of that, the glitz and the glam of the Globes hide a stark reality of diversity in the film industry. “During the 2013-2014 season…minorities claimed 16.1 percent of the positions at ABC, 14.2 percent of the positions at NBC, 13 percent of the positions at Fox and just 11.3 percent of the positions at CBS,” according to the Writer’s Guild of America.

These numbers were shocking, considering women like Ellen Pompeo, the lead in ABCs “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Gina Rodriguez, who are destroying racial and gender barriers through their Golden Globe nominations and awards, give off the impression that TV is finally becoming diversified. Little do we know that diversity in the industry is not actually improving that much.

The misrepresentation of different ethnic groups is due to the lack of ethnically diverse writers in the industry. Sometimes shows stereotype certain characters which can negatively affect viewers.

The key to success in the TV industry lies in the hands of diversified writers.In “Same Old Script,” Aisha Harris discusses the lack of diversity among TV writers, despite the actors and actresses casted for these TV shows.

She tells the story of Natasha “Tash” Gray and her experience as being the only minority in a group of eight show writers for Disney. There was only one other woman in the group. Harris then unveils the “Shonda Rhimes’ Effect,” based on producer and screenwriter Rhimes’ commitment to casting people of color in lead roles in all of her hit shows: “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” Rhimes is believed to have guided all of the new shows, successfully capturing racial diversity. In 2012, Scandal became the first network drama with a black woman as the lead in almost forty years.

The 2014 to 2015 season premiered diverse and successful shows like “Jane the Virgin,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Black-ish,” “Empire” and ABCs “Quantico.” Despite the seeming improvements to racial diversity on TV, the statistics show the complete lack in growth of diverse writers.

Harris’ article includes the Writer’s Guild of America report stating that between the 2011 to 2012 and the 2013 to 2014 season, the staff employment for people of color actually decreased from 15.6 percent to 13.7 percent. Furthermore, the number of executive producers of color decreased from 7.8 percent to 5.5 percent. The report adds that people of color made up only 5.5 percent of the executive producers during the 2013 to 2014 season.

“Even as the hottest show on TV boasts a majority-nonwhite writing staff,” wrote Harris,

“the work of vigorously recruiting non-white writing talent is still confined to a narrow pipeline: Diversity departments and fellowships help to fill one or two designated diversity slots on each staff.”

In order to change this, viewers need to stop supporting shows misrepresenting or stereotyping ethnic characters, as well as shows without a diverse set of writers. If the showrunner or executive producer is diverse, they will most likely hire other diverse writers for their staff.

TV networks have finally realized the most successful shows are due to racial diversity.

According to Alyssa Rosenberg’s article, “TV’s Slow Embrace of Diversity,” ABC Entertainment Group President Paul Lee, revived his network by hiring more women and people of color to tell their stories. ABCs Thursday lineup of Rhimes’ three popular shows declares how effective his strategy is. No other network tries to compete with ABC on Thursday nights. Even NBC is realizing how effective diverse writers can be.

If we want to change what airs on television, while promoting the use of diverse artists, we need to change what we watch. Stop watching shows reflecting harmful stereotypes and incorrect stories that misrepresent true diversity. We need real and passionate stories told by diverse people.