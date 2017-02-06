New Information Found from Hosting Clark’s Hall of Fame

Clark’s Hall of Fame inductees and many others, such as President Bob Knight, attended the ceremony held in the Gaiser Student Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Former coach of inductee Beth Hemrick, 1995 women’s basketball star, informed the audience that Hemrick broke several records for Clark and the Northwest Athletic Conference that year, doing so with a broken bone in her hand for most of the first season.

Inductee and four-time All-American Kalani Rodrigues told his mother, Lori Jimerson that when his battle with brain cancer was over he would create a run to bring awareness towards the disease. Jimerson followed Rodrigues’ wishes and created the foundation after his death. The Kalani Rodrigues Memorial Scholarship Run/Walk and Luau was his idea, Jimmerson said.

Jimerson also spoke to Rodrigues’ unwavering generosity. Directly after his first round of oncology and radiation Rodrigues went back to Clark to begin volunteering, Jimerson said.

After the revelations and Athletic Director Chris Jacob’s statistical reports, Hemrick, Rodrigues and the 1968 men’s baseball team were officially inducted into the Clark College Athletics Hall of Fame.

