Recent News

Penguins wins second basketball game in a row

Posted on February 6, 2017 by Steven Mitchell in All // 0 Comments

Clark’s men’s basketball team defeated Umpqua College Saturday 92-82 at the O’Connell Sports Center. The Penguin’s victory on Saturday places the team in third place in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Southern Region.

Luke Osborn nailed 8 of his 10 field goal attempts and scored 22 points, while Ty Cleland and Kaden Ogles shot for a combined 26 points (cq).

“It was real good collective effort,” Clark head coach Kevin Johnson said.

The Penguins play next on Wednesday against Portland Community College, the second time this season. Portland beat the Penguins 83-73 on Jan. 30, but this time the Penguins will host them at the O’Connell Sports Center at 7:30 p.m.

 

About Steven Mitchell (22 Articles)
I am a reporter and ad manager for the Clark College Independent. For questions and news tips: s.mitchell4@students.clark.edu 971.263-3444

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: