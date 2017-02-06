Penguins wins second basketball game in a row

Clark’s men’s basketball team defeated Umpqua College Saturday 92-82 at the O’Connell Sports Center. The Penguin’s victory on Saturday places the team in third place in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Southern Region.

Luke Osborn nailed 8 of his 10 field goal attempts and scored 22 points, while Ty Cleland and Kaden Ogles shot for a combined 26 points (cq).

“It was real good collective effort,” Clark head coach Kevin Johnson said.

The Penguins play next on Wednesday against Portland Community College, the second time this season. Portland beat the Penguins 83-73 on Jan. 30, but this time the Penguins will host them at the O’Connell Sports Center at 7:30 p.m.