Campus Deals with Two Biased-based Incidents

Two biased-based incidents shook the Clark campus last Monday, prompting the Bias-Based Incident Response Team to send an email Thursday identifying the events.

The email identified the first incident as graffiti, that has since been removed, containing racial slurs and symbols in the Foster Hall men’s bathroom.

The second incident included a Jewish student’s experience of an inappropriate comment about their religion, the email said.

“The college expressly prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, perceived or actual physical or mental disability, pregnancy, genetic information, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, creed, religion, honorably discharged veteran or military status, or use of a trained guide dog or service animal. Harassment is a form of discrimination,” according to Clark’s Non-Discrimination and Harassment Policy,

The response team appreciated the rapid reporting of the incidents, so they could promptly address the matter.

Anyone who observes similar events are advised to quickly call the Director of Security at 360-992-2133 or the Office of Diversity and Equity at 360-992-2053 and tell them you are reporting a bias-related incident.