Clark Holds its First Food Summit

Clark’s first food summit, on Friday, aimed to teach the community about local production and nutrition.

The summit included community and Clark faculty speakers, lunch prepared by the college’s culinary programs and time to taste local teas, wine and beer, according to Clark’s website.

Clark health professor Garrett Hoyt said he wants students to leave recognizing the importance of a functioning food system. He also thinks that the event will add business investors and processing distributors to the conversation in an attempt to better the county’s infrastructure.

“I’m excited for the potential of recognizing the deficits in our food system and working on solutions,” Hoyt said.

The event was held at Clark’s Columbia Tech Center campus from 8-5 p.m.