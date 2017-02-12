Recent News

Clark Holds its First Food Summit

Posted on February 12, 2017 by Claire Martin-Tellis in Campus, All // 0 Comments

Clark College Website (Clark.edu)

Clark’s first food summit, on Friday, aimed to teach the community about local production and nutrition.

The summit included community and Clark faculty speakers, lunch prepared by the college’s culinary programs and time to taste local teas, wine and beer, according to Clark’s website.

Clark health professor Garrett Hoyt said he wants students to leave recognizing the importance of a functioning food system. He also thinks that the event will add business investors and processing distributors to the conversation in an attempt to better the county’s infrastructure.

“I’m excited for the potential of recognizing the deficits in our food system and working on solutions,” Hoyt said.

The event was held at Clark’s Columbia Tech Center campus from 8-5 p.m.

 

About Claire Martin-Tellis (1 Article)
Copy editor for the Indy.

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: