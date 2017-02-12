TEM Seminar: Amazing Animal Acupuncture

Christy Novak, a veterinary physician specialized in acupuncture, led a seminar about her occupation on Feb. 3 in the STEM building.



“Amazing Animal Acupuncture,” the second lecture of STEMs four-part series this quarter, was presented to inform the audience about career diversity.



Novak, who earned her undergraduate degree at the University of North Texas, said that her goal was to raise awareness about alternative animal procedures.



Animal acupuncture is a medical practice derived from ancient chinese medicine. This unorthodox method led Novak to the University of Minnesota, where she finished her medical schooling and acupuncture training.



After eight years of school and working with a wide range of exotic animals on a regular basis, Novak worked for the Feline Medical Clinic in Vancouver, Washington.



Animal acupuncture is a fast-developing practice in the veterinary field, and a “super interesting and different way of approaching medicine.” Novak said.



The next STEM seminar, on the Hanford Nuclear Facility, will be held on Feb. 24 in SBG 153 from noon to 1 p.m.

