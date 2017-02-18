Singles-Inclusive Valentine’s event

The Gaiser Student Center, on Wednesday, offered free pizza, smoothies and Italian sodas to students, single or not, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Students filled the Gaiser Student Center complimenting the soft background music with relaxed chatter.



Awareness Events Coordinator Lindsey Pham said that there was no intense goal or ambition behind the event, unlike most of Clark’s other events.



“This is mainly for students’ entertainment. We have some music, some food, some drinks, just come and enjoy,” said Pham.

The Valentine’s event was inclusive of all relationship statuses. “You don’t need a sweetheart for Valentine’s,” said Pham. “Just celebrate with the whole campus.”