Recent News

Coffee, Clay, Canvas: Students Convey Their Stories Through Art

Posted on February 22, 2017 by Luc Hoekstra in A & E, All // 0 Comments

Clark student artwork is on display at Boomerang, a local coffee shop, as part of the monthly First Friday event. The theme for February is “Tell Me a Story.” (Andy Bao/The Independent)
img_0059

Second-year student Krystal Moldonado stands by her painting on display during the First Friday exhibit Feb. 3 in Boomerang. She said she was inspired by animation, illustration and surrealism. (Luc Hoekstra/The Independent)

Calming music reverberated throughout the crowded coffee shop as clusters of people chattered away in a sea of colorful canvases and sculptures. The only sensation that could overpower the smell of coffee roasting was the feeling of pride and accomplishment that was felt by the artists.

Thirteen Clark students featured their work in Boomerang’s art gallery and showcase in downtown Vancouver on Feb. 3. Their pieces were displayed as part of Boomerang’s monthly First Friday event, where art galleries, bars and restaurants open up with live music and art shows for the night. February’s theme was, “Tell Me a Story.”

Founded in 2015 by Tom Relth, Boomerang is a coffee and generosity shop that runs off donations and volunteer work.

“The overarching idea of Boomerang is to stimulate and encourage generosity in the community,” Relth said. Relth started working with First Friday four years ago, and has held it at Boomerang for the past year.

“People come whether they like art or not. It’s a time for inquiries and celebrations.”

In the past four months, each First Friday gathered about 300 to 500 people. “One time we had so many people we couldn’t breathe,” Relth said. Executive Director of the Vancouver Downtown Association Lee Rafferty said the monthly event began in 2005. The VDA is responsible for organizing First Friday.

“Art is an important part of placemaking,” Rafferty said. “Having good design, public art and art appreciation downtown creates a place that is like no other.”

He said the atmosphere created by art spreads throughout the rest of the city. “Art is an important foundational piece for any community; the creatives often help shape its success and feel to others.”

Relth wants to forge a relationship with Clark’s art community. His goal is to feature students in an exhibit while they are still sharpening their skills.  “Tell Me a Story,” is based on Relth’s philosophies surrounding art. “Art is about story, otherwise it’s devoid,” he said.

Relth wants to give students real world experience working with galleries. This includes application, installation and possibly rejection. He plans to coach students through the process.

To apply, students submitted resumes, brief biographies, art statements, pictures of their work and thumbnails of the submission to the gallery. Students agreed applying was time-consuming, but worth it.

Student Krystal Moldonado said she was inspired by animation, illustration and surrealism. Fellow artist Diane Hurst was influenced by the simplicity of lines, shapes and colors.

February’s First Friday attracted dozens of people throughout the night as family, friends and students gathered to support the artists. For many, this was the first time their art hung in a gallery.

 

About Luc Hoekstra (3 Articles)
Luc is a 22-year-old student journalist living in Vancouver, Washington. He attends Clark College with a focus on English and will obtain his Associate’s of Arts degree in the summer of 2018. After that, he will pursue a medical radiography program at PCC. Luc likes reading Mark Twain and classic Greek mythology. He was a Clark College cheerleader for a year and enjoys coffee and mint tea.

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: