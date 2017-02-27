Ushers Needed for Urinetown

Want to see Clark’s production of “Urinetown” for free?

Clark’s theater program is looking for ushers who can volunteer for the upcoming musical “Urinetown” on Feb. 23, March 2 and March 3 from 7 p.m. until the play ends.

Drama teacher Gene Biby said ushers stand at entrances, receive tickets from customers and give out programs before the show. Ushers also escort the audience members to their seats before the show and after intermission.

As representatives of Clark, ushers are requested to wear business attire. Biby also asks that those looking to volunteer meet with him before the day to solidify plans.

Biby said this is a good way to get involved in the theater program at Clark. “If you don’t know anything about the program, it might be a good idea to usher,” Biby said.

Ushers get to see the show for free, Biby said it’s always a good idea to have ushers in the audience in case of emergency. Ushers also get to meet the cast of the show and watch rehearsal.

Auditions for the next play are held on March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Decker Theater in the Frost Arts Building. Auditioners are asked to perform a one or two minute monologue.