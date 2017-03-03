Golden Gate Travel

What do the Golden Gate Bridge and journalism have in common? Maybe many things, but this year, it’s the Associated Midwinter National College Journalism Convention, to be held March 2-5 in San Francisco.

Journalists from around the nation will gather at the convention to learn from each other. Among those journalists will be 12 students from Clark’s Indy news publication.

The ASSC made the trip possible with funding. Students will be able to see journalism in a nationwide context, discovering new aspects about it while having fun.

Ieva Braciulyte, a running start student and Editor-In-Chief for the Independent, is one of the journalists attending the conference. Excited to meet and talk with other young reporters across the U.S., Braciulyte values the opportunity of discussion about modern-day journalism.

Reporters and Editors know that Journalism changes with time and has its issues as society changes but Braciulyte’s view on dealing with those problems is a fresh perspective: if there is a perceived problem with journalism, journalism shouldn’t be the thing to change, rather the public perception of it should be the thing to change.

Marvin Pena, born and schooled in Venezuela, is also one of the 12 editors traveling to San Francisco. Before coming to the United States and working for the Indy, Pena worked as a journalist in his home country. Pena now manages Mundo Clark, a print newspaper for Spanish-speaking students.

Hard sought-after diversity, in Pena’s mind, is “an opportunity to see different points of view, different ways of life.” Although Pena is one of the 12 students from the Indy participating in the conference, he is the only student to host a workshop there. Pena’s workshop will focus on ways to create media outlets for underserved audiences. He said the purpose of his workshop will be to “encourage students to take action if they want to initiate or create an media outlet to cover those topics they believe are underserved.”

Dee Anne Finken, who oversees the Independent, said she hopes the event will “reignite excitement about journalism,” for the students.

Finken said the students at the Indy work vigorously, often without breaks, the trip to San Francisco will allow them to relax and have fun while learning about journalism at the same time. Finken sees the upcoming conference as an opportunity to share experiences with other student journalists, and to learn from each other.