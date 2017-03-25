Recent News

Above Average Rainfall Disrupts Baseball and Softball Seasons

Posted on March 25, 2017 by Michael Larsen-Teeters in All, Campus, Sports // 0 Comments

(pixabay.com)

The reliable downpours in Vancouver this year are disrupting Clark’s baseball and softball teams’ seasons.

The rainfall for March has already exceeded the monthly average, according to the National Weather Service.

Half of the softball team’s games and over half of the baseball team’s games have been cancelled due to the above average rainfall, and neither team has played a home game this season. The baseball team’s Sunday home game against George Fox University has also been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Clark’s baseball team’s starting pitcher Grant Fisher, said it the game cancellations aren’t isn’t allowing “our hitters to see as many live at-bats, as well as condition our pitchers to be as strong.”

Regardless, Fisher said,  “We will compete to the best of our ability and not give any excuses. Win or lose.”

Both teams’ next chance at home games are doubleheaders on Saturday. The softball team will play Centralia College and the baseball team will play against Mount Hood Community College.

About Michael Larsen-Teeters (7 Articles)
I love watching and playing sports. I mainly watch Football, Baseball and Basketball and also swim and run competitively. Sports Editor, The Independent.

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: