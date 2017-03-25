Above Average Rainfall Disrupts Baseball and Softball Seasons

The reliable downpours in Vancouver this year are disrupting Clark’s baseball and softball teams’ seasons.

The rainfall for March has already exceeded the monthly average, according to the National Weather Service.

Half of the softball team’s games and over half of the baseball team’s games have been cancelled due to the above average rainfall, and neither team has played a home game this season. The baseball team’s Sunday home game against George Fox University has also been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Clark’s baseball team’s starting pitcher Grant Fisher, said it the game cancellations aren’t isn’t allowing “our hitters to see as many live at-bats, as well as condition our pitchers to be as strong.”

Regardless, Fisher said, “We will compete to the best of our ability and not give any excuses. Win or lose.”

Both teams’ next chance at home games are doubleheaders on Saturday. The softball team will play Centralia College and the baseball team will play against Mount Hood Community College.