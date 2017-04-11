The ASCC Welcomes Penguins to Spring Quarter

Current Clark students are receiving a warm welcome back to class with free food and school supplies from the ASCC Executive Council this week.

Welcome Week began on Monday and will run through Friday in PUB 160 from 8 a.m.until supplies run out. All food and supplies are free, including planners, mugs, oatmeal, hot chocolate and snacks. Clark event flyers are also available.

Samantha Lelo, Student Life program support supervisor said the event has been a staple at Clark for fall, winter and spring quarters for the past 10 years.

“We do this to help bring students into the new quarter and to foster the Clark community and build relationships with the students. It’s also a great way to promote Clark events and to get the students involved,” ASCC Club Coordinator Shannon Leininger said.

ASCC Executive Council students also bring these resources building-to-building to accommodate students who don’t make their way to the Penguin Union Building.

Lisa Nguyen, a Clark student in her third quarter, said the free supplies are much appreciated because of her limited budget.

“Free hot chocolate and oatmeal is a pretty fantastic way to start off the quarter. It definitely makes me feel more comfortable here,” Nguyen said.