Recent News

Pro-life Presentation Packs a Punch

Posted on April 14, 2017 by Luc Hoekstra in All, Campus // 0 Comments

Josh Brahm speaking at the Students for Life Club's pro-Life discussion at 4 p.m. Monday. (Luc Hoekstra/The Independent)

The Students for Life Club featured a pro-life guest speaker in PUB 161 on Monday at 4 p.m.

Around two dozen students and community members attended speaker Josh Brahm’s “Understanding and Responding to ‘My Body, My Choice.’” Brahm is the president and founder of the Equal Rights Institute, a national pro-life organization.

Brahm’s speech examined the strengths and weaknesses of pro-choice and pro-life arguments.

“Abortion is like taking a baby out to a lake, dropping it in and saying the water killed it,” Brahm said. “You don’t have to help people, but you can’t kill them.”

The Students for Life Club started at Clark two years ago, its mission is to pass on a moral respect for life. The club also seeks to work as a voice in the pro-life movement.

Johnny Guiher, club president, wore  black and pink shirt that said “let God plan parenthood,” during Brahm’s presentation.

The club promotes supporting equality for all people, including those unborn, and believe that everyone should have an opportunity for life.

About Luc Hoekstra (5 Articles)
Luc is a 22-year-old student journalist living in Vancouver, Washington. He attends Clark College with a focus on English and will obtain his Associate’s of Arts degree in the summer of 2018. After that, he will pursue a medical radiography program at PCC. Luc likes reading Mark Twain and classic Greek mythology. He was a Clark College cheerleader for a year and enjoys coffee and mint tea.

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: