Clark Baseball Player Injures Leg

Clark’s starting left fielder Hayden Humphrey went down with a dislocated kneecap in his right leg during Saturday’s game against Linn Benton College.

Humphrey fell after hitting the ball deep into left field with no contact between the ball and his knee. The kneecap popped out and back into place, according to pitcher Grant Fisher. Humphrey was later taken to the hospital for an X-ray.

Humphrey hopped to first base but was out. Clark went on to lose its first game 6-0 in the double header against Linn Benton.

This story will be updated when further information is available.