Clark Baseball Player Injures Leg

Posted on April 15, 2017

Teammates Brady Johnson (left) and Charles Clark Jr. (right) help injured player Hayden Humphrey off the field with head coach Mark Magdaleno and athletic trainer Kristen Woitte. (Andy Bao/The Independent)
Clark left fielder Hayden Humphrey is being looked at by Athletic Trainer Kristen Woitte after dislocating his kneecap. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark’s starting left fielder Hayden Humphrey went down with a dislocated kneecap in his right leg during Saturday’s game against Linn Benton College.

Humphrey fell after hitting the ball deep into left field with no contact between the ball and his knee. The kneecap popped out and back into place, according to pitcher Grant Fisher. Humphrey was later taken to the hospital for an X-ray.

Humphrey hopped to first base but was out. Clark went on to lose its first game 6-0 in the double header against Linn Benton.

This story will be updated when further information is available.

