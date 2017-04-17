President Bob Knight Discusses Enrollment Update

President Bob Knight hosted an enrollment open dialogue in PUB 161 from 4-5 p.m. last Wednesday.

Knight said, Clark is currently experiencing an “enrollment crisis.”

Although the overall enrollment drop has begun to stabilize, it is still not rising.

This drop in enrollment will affect Clark’s state allocation and tuition revenue, according to an email Knight sent to students in March.

Although enrollment grows within the Running Start program, Clark receives less in funds from Running Start students than non-Running Start students.

According to Knight, the revenue from the growth in Running Start enrollment will not compensate for overall low enrollment.

“For every dollar spent on education, there is a return to this economy,” Knight said. “If they cut education, it is going to affect other areas of the community.”

The Executive Cabinet is meeting April 25 to further discuss budget plans. According to Knight, the college will have a clearer understanding of potential cuts within the next six weeks.