Recent News

Earth Day at Clark

Posted on April 22, 2017 by Claire Martin-Tellis in All, Campus, Main // 0 Comments

Cabbage, spinach and assorted flowers sit waiting for a student to pick them up. In celebration of Earth Day at Clark, students were given several varieties of plants along with pots to decorate and take home. (Claire Martin-Tellis/The Independent)

Students are decorating their Earth Day pots in which plants await to be planted. (Claire Martin-Tellis/The Independent)

In celebration of Earth Day at Clark, the Activities Programming Board held an event featuring environmentally friendly arts and crafts.

Students were invited to paint pots, decorate tote bags and munch on sushi in PUB 161 from 10 to noon on Wednesday.

Awareness Events Coordinator Lindsey Pham said she created the event because she was looking for a different way to celebrate Earth Day. The tote bags were used to discourage the use of plastic bags.

Running Start student Peyton Brokaw sat at a circular table in the naturally-lit room painting geometric triangles on her pot. Brokaw said she was glad the event highlighted environmental issues in a positive way.

“Earth Day means appreciating the place we live in and focusing our attention on the issues at hand,” she said.

However, Brokaw would like to see some changes for a possible event next year.

“I would like to see a way to make it more informational while still having arts and crafts activities,” she said.

About Claire Martin-Tellis (4 Articles)
Copy editor for the Indy.

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: