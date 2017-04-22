Men’s Basketball Coach Resigns

Recent News

Posted on April 22, 2017 by Michael Larsen-Teeters in Sports, Campus, All // 0 Comments

Former head coach Alex Kirk. ( Archives / The Independent)

Clark College’s Men’s Basketball coach Alex Kirk resigned from his position last weekend.

Kirk took a leave from coaching in November to focus on his newborn daughter, promoting assistant coach Kevin Johnson to head coach for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

Kirk’s return was planned for the end of the season, according to Johnson. But as coaching opportunities have presented themselves, it is time for a new challenge, Kirk said.

Freshman basketball player Jordan Bernie “wasn’t super surprised” following Kirk’s resignation announcement. But “[Kirk] is the reason I came to Clark so it’s sad to see him go,” Bernie said..

Bernie also said the team would be disappointed if Johnson didn’t return.

“We have not made any coaches decisions yet however we hope to make an announcement with what we will be doing soon,” Interim Athletic Director Chris Jacob said in an email.

During his five year tenure, Kirk led Clark to a 66-19 record and the 2015 NWAC Championship.

