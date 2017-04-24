Recent News

State Poet Laureate to read at Clark library

Posted on April 24, 2017

Poet Laureate Todd Marshall ( Nathan Baird/The Independent)

The Washington State Poet Laureate Todd Marshall will perform a reading in the collaborative commons of Clark’s Cannell Library on April 26 from noon-1 p.m.

Marshall, who is also a professor at Gonzaga University, will read his works as well as works from a project called WA 129, a collection of poems created by Washington State residents. The WA 129 has “one poem for every year of statehood until 2018.”

Other events featuring Marshall include a reading at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics at 9:30 a.m. on April 27 and again at 4 p.m. at the Vancouver Community Library.

Marshall has been the poet laureate since 2016 and will be until 2018. The purpose of having a state poet laureate is to foster awareness and appreciation of poetry through workshops, readings and other presentations statewide.

About Luc Hoekstra (6 Articles)
Luc is a 22-year-old student journalist living in Vancouver, Washington. He attends Clark College and is a reporter for the Independent, Clark’s student-run news publication. With a focus on English, he will obtain his Associate’s of Arts degree in the summer of 2018. After that, he will pursue a medical radiography program at PCC. Luc likes reading Mark Twain and classic Greek mythology. He was a Clark College cheerleader for a year and enjoys coffee and mint tea.

Comments:

