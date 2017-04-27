Looking for an interesting new read, or perhaps another option for purchasing textbooks?

Be sure to check out the last day of the Association of College Employee’s annual book sale in Clark’s Gaiser Student Center on Thursday from 8-3 p.m.



The donated books are a mix of textbooks and fun reads, including joke books, older novels, cookbooks, encyclopedias and a variety of affordable textbooks.

The proceeds from the ACE book sale will go towards the academic and financial needs of college employees who are continuing their education, according to Natalie Guillen, the event organizer.

Guillen said the book sale specifically supports ACE scholarships for college employees and their families, as well as textbook costs.



Most ACE events occur in the spring, aside from the concession stands during basketball games, whose proceeds also support ACE, Guillen said.

Denise Rotellini, the secretary supervisor for the English division, was busy volunteering on the first day, handling transactions and helping students find what they were looking for.

“Some are textbooks, some are novels, they have kids books, they even have VHS tapes.”