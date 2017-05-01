ASCC Board Answers Job Queries

The ASCC and Activities Programming Board answered questions on Tuesday about their jobs positions during a public social, in the Penguin Union Building.

Each student government member answered questions, including collaboration techniques among the positions, and what it’s like to plan an event.

Sharon Bai, the ASCC vice president, compared working together to chopsticks. She said one chopstick is easy to break, but a bundle of them are strong and harder to break.

Chloe Casey, the family events coordinator, said that planning an event takes a lot of planning, but after the first few events it gets easier.

The ASCC and APB also promoted applications for paid positions in the 2017-2018 school year. The applications are due May 8 and can be found at http://www.clark.edu/campus-life/student-life/asccapplication.pdf