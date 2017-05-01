Recent News

ASCC Board Answers Job Queries

Posted on May 1, 2017 by Luc Hoekstra in Campus, Main // 0 Comments

ASCC board member Marco Morales answering a question about what its like to plan events here at Clark. (Luc Hoekstra/The Independent)

The ASCC and Activities Programming Board answered questions on Tuesday about their jobs positions during a public social, in the Penguin Union Building.

Each student government member answered questions, including collaboration techniques among the positions, and what it’s like to plan an event.

Sharon Bai, the ASCC vice president, compared working together to chopsticks. She said one chopstick is easy to break, but a bundle of them are strong and harder to break.

Chloe Casey, the family events coordinator, said that planning an event takes a lot of planning, but after the first few events it gets easier.

The ASCC and APB also promoted applications for paid positions in the 2017-2018 school year. The applications are due May 8 and can be found at http://www.clark.edu/campus-life/student-life/asccapplication.pdf

About Luc Hoekstra (8 Articles)
Luc is a 22-year-old student journalist living in Vancouver, Washington. He attends Clark College and is a reporter for the Independent, Clark’s student-run news publication. With a focus on English, he will obtain his Associate’s of Arts degree in the summer of 2018. After that, he will pursue a medical radiography program at PCC. Luc likes reading Mark Twain and classic Greek mythology. He was a Clark College cheerleader for a year and enjoys coffee and mint tea.

