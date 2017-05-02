Recent News

Clark to Host Ruth Wariner in Writers Series

Posted on May 2, 2017 by Dustin Kogler in All // 0 Comments

Ruth Warner (Photo Credit Joni Shimabukuro)

Clark will host author Ruth Wariner as part of its Columbia Writers Series on Wednesday Wariner will read an excerpt from her memoir “The Sound of Gravel,” which details her childhood living in a polygamist colony in Mexico, and will hold a discussion on writing.

“I think it changes us and who we are,” Wariner said about writing. “It absolutely connects us at a deeper level.”

Wariner wrote her memoir over a period of seven years and was released in January 2016. “The Sound of Gravel” went on to receive critical praise and made the New York Times’ Best Sellers list.

“I hope they learn enough to want to tell their own stories,” Wariner said about those who will attend. “I think everyone’s story matters.”

The event will be held in PUB 258A from 11 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the p

About Dustin Kogler (25 Articles)
I'm a reporter for the Clark Independent. I watch a lot of movies.

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: