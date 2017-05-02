Clark to Host Ruth Wariner in Writers Series

Clark will host author Ruth Wariner as part of its Columbia Writers Series on Wednesday Wariner will read an excerpt from her memoir “The Sound of Gravel,” which details her childhood living in a polygamist colony in Mexico, and will hold a discussion on writing.



“I think it changes us and who we are,” Wariner said about writing. “It absolutely connects us at a deeper level.”



Wariner wrote her memoir over a period of seven years and was released in January 2016. “The Sound of Gravel” went on to receive critical praise and made the New York Times’ Best Sellers list.



“I hope they learn enough to want to tell their own stories,” Wariner said about those who will attend. “I think everyone’s story matters.”



The event will be held in PUB 258A from 11 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the p

