Cole Burbank Memorial

“I don’t do drugs… but I do MUSIC, and that serves the same purpose anyways.”

The quote from Cole Burbank opened his memorial service on Saturday, where

Friends and family gathered in the main gymnasium of Camas High School clothed in red and black to celebrate his life at 1 p.m.

Aside from a slideshow, the event’s program encompassed a brief timeline of Burbank’s life. It described his talent in music. He was involved in piano and guitar lessons, as well as three different school choirs throughout his highschool years.

The memorial service featured a CHS Choir presentation and another special music performance by Anthony Foster.

On the last page of the program, a message was enclosed that said “Cole is survived by his parents, Matt & Michelle Burbank;” It was followed by a list of other significant people who were a part of Burbank’s life.

Paired with this message was the Bible verse Isaiah 61:3 NIV “To all who mourn in Israel, He will give a crown of beauty for ashes, a joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair. In their righteousness they will be like great oaks that the Lord has planted for his own glory.”

CHS has recommended the following resources for students to employ if they require it:

Clark County Crisis Hotline: 800-626-8137

Clark County Teen Talk: 800-397-2428

On April 24, Clark College President Bob Knight sent a mass email to all Clark students and faculty. “We are heartbroken by this news and our deepest sympathies go out to Cole’s family, friends, teachers, and classmates,” wrote Knight.

The email also underscored Clark’s continual support to grieving students with free services from the Counseling and Health Center by appointment, the phone number is 360-992-2614.