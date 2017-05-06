Clark students win big at Japanese speech contest in Portland

Recent News

Posted on May 6, 2017 by Steven Mitchell in Campus // 0 Comments

Public speaking is listed as America’s number-one fear, before death at number five and loneliness at number seven, according to Toastmasters International.

Two Clark students from the Japanese language program managed to conquer the country’s top fear, in another language, at the Toyama Cup, a Japanese speech contest last month in Portland.

Jackie Shepherd and Madelyn Brown, first and second year Japanese language students respectively, were the first students from Clark to compete in the annual contest.

Brown competed in the first division and spoke on the shrines and temples in Japan.   

Shepherd’s speech, on how she has embraced her Japanese lineage, took third place in the second division.

Brown and Shepherd said they were grateful for the time Japanese program director Yoko Sato spent helping them prepare for the contest.

“Sato-Sence was the one who pushed us to this opportunity, everything we accomplished is because of her, “ said Shepherd.

