Ushers Needed

Posted on May 7, 2017 by Elliott C Lang in Campus, Main // 0 Comments

Pixabay.com

Clark’s upcoming production of “Stop Kiss” is in need of volunteers to usher during its run through May 12-13 and May 18-20. All shows begin at 7 p.m.

“We need people that are reliable,” Gene Biby, drama professor and producer of the play, said about those who wish to help out.

Four ushers are needed nightly and will be able to see the play for free, Biby said. Duties would include ripping tickets, showing attendees to their seats and escorting them out in case of an emergency.

Students who wish to volunteer can email Biby at gbiby@clark.edu or by calling at (360) 992-2346

