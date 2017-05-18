Clark’s New Vice President of Diversity

President Bob Knight announced in an email on Monday that Loretta Capeheart will be joining Clark College as associate vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Capeheart, a published author, holds a doctorate in sociology from Texas Woman’s University and has experience teaching diversity, inclusion, and social justice. Among her publications is a book titled “Social Justice: Theories, Issues, and Movements.”

Capeheart currently works for the Portland Police Bureau, but has experience as a college faculty member. Knight’s email stated that she will continue work on the Social Equity Plan.

President Knight also extended gratitude to those who recruited candidates for the position