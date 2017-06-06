Recent News

2016-17 Athletic Highlights

Posted on June 6, 2017 by Michael Larsen-Teeters in All, In The Spotlight, Main, Sports // 0 Comments

Clark College Athletics

Reporter Elliott Lang contributed to this story

Coach Sean Janson joins the team for a huddle in the center of the soccer pitch after losing 2-1 against North Idaho. Janson had encouraging words to say to his players about a thrilling season, consoling them after the heartbreaking loss. (Carson McNamara /The Independent)

Women’s Soccer

Clark’s women’s soccer team ended their 14-3-1 season with an overtime loss of 2-1 to Northwest Idaho. Forward Molly Joyce led the Penguins to first place in the NWAC Southern Division with an 11-0-1 record. Joyce had 25 goals, five assists and earned second in the league, where a goal is two points and an assist is one, with 55 points overall.

IMG_3419

After scoring a goal against Rogue College, Woodlin Placide throws a thumbs up toward his host family. Placide is an international student from Haiti who is currently studying business at Clark. (Carson McNamara /The Independent)

 

 

Men’s Soccer

Clark’s men’s team finished their 10-8-2 season with a playoff run that was cut short by Tacoma College, 5-4, via penalty kicks. Forward David Joyce ended the season as Clark’s top scorer with 10 goals and two assists, while Woodlin Placide came in second with six goals and one assist.

 

 

Men’s Basketball

Point guard Jordan Berni flies down the floor while directing traffic for the defense. Over the season, Berni averaged 13.2 points and 2.6 assists per game for the Penguins. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

 

The assistant head coach Kevin Johnson stares down the court as his team battles
Umpqua Community College. Johnson became Clark’s new head coach after the season when then head coach Alex Kirk stepped down. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark’s men’s basketball fell to Whatcom College in overtime, ending their championship run in the Sweet 16 of the NWAC Championships. Although the team had to adapt to a midseason coaching change from Alex Kirk to Kevin Johnson, Clark finished with a 10-6 division record and took first place in the NWAC South Region. Luke Osborn and Jordan Berni led the team in scoring with 13.2 ppg while Ozzie George led the rebounds category with 7.4 rpg.

 

 

 

 

Softball

First-year head coach Meghan Crouse discusses strategy during a game. Krauss Crouse helped lead the Penguins to its first postseason appearance with a 13-15 division record. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Freshman Shaz Nakoa-Chung throws a pitch in a 3-8 loss against Lane Community College on April 9. Despite being a third baseman Nakoa-Chung went on to pitch in two other games throughout the season. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

First-year head coach Meghan Crouse guided Clark’s softball team to a 13-15 division record. Clark’s 13 players, the second smallest roster in the NWAC, led it to its first ever postseason appearance. Despite only having two pitchers for a majority of the season, Clark went on to play four games in the NWAC’s double-elimination championship bracket, losing to Wenatchee College, the 2017 NWAC Champions, in its final game.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Baseball

Center fielder Hayden Humphrey speaks to catcher Dane Stapley in between innings against Linn-Benton College. Clark went on to lose both games in the doubleheader 6-0 and 2-0. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark’s baseball team finished with an overall record of 20-19 but struggled in the division with a 10-14 record. Early in the season the team even went on a 10-game winning streak, but faced an onslaught of injuries. Five of the team’s nine starters were injured throughout the season including the entire starting outfield. Mark Magdaleno said the slew of injuries may have been affected by the record rainfall in March and April.

 

Track and Field

Olivia Rose leaps to a 18’ 7.75” feet distance in the long jump. Rose secured her spot at Brigham Young University with two first-place finishes in the NWAC Championships. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Sadie Dalgleish chases after another school record during the NWAC Championships. Dalgleish broke the record for the second time this year and the third time since she began running for Clark. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark track and field athletes earned fourth (women) and sixth place (men) in the NWAC Track and Field Championships May 22-23. NWAC Field Athlete of the Meet Olivia Rose participated in five events and finished no worse than fourth in all of them. Rose said that the end of her time at Clark is “bitter-sweet” as many of the teams sophomores are moving on to four-year schools for track and field. Rose will become the first Clark athlete, under head coach Robert Williams, to enroll at a Division I school for track and field. Rose will attend Brigham Young University.

Clark sprinter Phillipp Tistov passing Spokane’s College’s Will Medellin during the men’s 4×400-meter relay. Clark’s team finished fourth out of eight schools but overall took 14 top three victories. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

 

About Michael Larsen-Teeters (15 Articles)
I love watching and playing sports. I mainly watch Football, Baseball and Basketball and also swim and run competitively. Sports Editor, The Independent.

Comments:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Clark College Independent © 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: