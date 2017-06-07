Independent Staff to Host Workshop on Spotting Fake News

The staff of the Independent student news production will host a workshop tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. in the fireside lounge on how to identify and avoid fake news.

Independent adviser Dee Anne Finken said anyone can be fooled by fake news.

“People are inundated by reports that come fast and furious from a number of sources,” Finken said. “It’s tough to take the time to think critically. This is an opportunity in a place of learning to double down and develop some critical thinking skills.”

The presentation will include interactive elements, will define fake news, what makes it different from real news, and will discuss how to identify fake news and the origins and effects of fake news.

According to Finken, the idea for the workshop came from Vice President of Instruction Tim Cook.

“I think he realized that students and the general public are overwhelmed these days by the plethora of conflicting reports about what’s true in the news,” Finken said. “So he asked if we would want to do a workshop for the public, and I think it’s a testament to his acknowledging that the Indy staffers really know what they’re doing.”

The event will be open to all students, faculty, staff and the general public. Finken said some instructors are actively encouraging their students to attend and may even offer extra credit.

There will be cookies.