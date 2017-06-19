Clark Big Band Bash

The Clark College Jazz Ensemble ended the school year with a bang Saturday evening after hosting their sixth annual Big Band Bash.

The Jazz Ensemble shared the stage with Portland’s infamous Vanport Jazz, and the Clackamas Community College Jazz Ensemble 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the Gaiser Student Center.



The show was filled with exciting rhythm and Big Band era hits.

Vanport Jazz kicked off the show, leaving behind a buzz that remained throughout.

Band members from each group showed off their skills with drum, trumpet, saxophone and bass solos.

Richard Inouye, the director of bands, has demonstrated his talent since joining Clark in 2007, leading the Jazz Ensemble as it received numerous awards for excellence over the years.



In 2012, three of Inouye’s students received outstanding soloist awards from the Eau Claire Jazz Festival.



Clark’s Jazz Ensemble continues to succeed, with outstanding soloists and an array of talent.

