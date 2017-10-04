Choir Festival Postponed to Next Year

The music program will not host its annual Fall Choir Festival this quarter. Music Program Coordinator Shelly Williams said there was too much happening to put on the festival.

She said the auditorium is a necessary space for the Choir Festival and the current remodeling makes it harder to use.

“We need the whole culinary building, no noise from construction and we need food to cater the event,” Williams said.

Choir Director Dr. Jacob Funk was hired August of 2016 and has spent the last year becoming acquainted with the local high schools and other music directors. Williams said he still needs to explore what he and the community needs and wants. The festival will return next fall.

Written by: Steven Riepe

