Clark Kicks Off Quarter with Student Involvement Fair

ASCC hosted the Fall Quarter Student Involvement Fair at the Anderson Fountain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday with a spooky Halloween theme.

Club Coordinator Jordan Hamilton said the event acts as a way to promote involvement in clubs on campus and gives current clubs opportunity to link with potential members. It also connects current clubs and future club-starters with Hamilton. From posters around campus to personally contacting the clubs, Hamilton said the event has taken a lot of planning and hopes it will help the school feel like “a second home to students.”

“The biggest thing is for more student involvement here in these clubs and just for people to connect,” Hamilton said.

Depending on the weather, Hamilton said the event could potentially be moved to the Gaiser Student Center, where it is held during other quarters.

While the Club Coordinator would rather clubs RSVP ahead of time, they are able to join in the fun as late as the day of the event. A $100 pizza party courtesy of ASCC will also be rewarded to the club with the best table decor. The event will also have a photo and henna booth.

Written by: Kindal Dolph

