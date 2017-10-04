FAFSA Applications Opened Oct 1

Clark College is hosting a free, state-sponsored workshop to help students submit federal and state financial aid applications in Scarpelli Hall from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Clark will “team up” with Washington State University Vancouver for the annual College Goal Washington event according to a Clark press release.

This is the second year the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is available on Oct. 1, as opposed to its previous January opening, according to Associate Dean of Financial Aid Chippi Bello.

“Not only are [applicants] able to start the process earlier now, they also can use one year earlier of tax returns,” Bello said. “For instance, this year they can use 2016’s taxes. That makes it a lot easier info to get ahold of.”

Bello said the federal deadline for applications is June 30, but students should pay attention to their college’s recommended deadline, which Clark has yet to set.

According to Bello, lack of information and assistance about financial aid is an ongoing struggle.

“I believe we should educate people as much as possible on their opportunities,” she said.

