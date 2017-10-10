“Empty Bowls” will help fill the gap of local hunger

Clark is donating nearly 200 handmade bowls to be sold on Nov. 9 at “Empty Bowls,” an event designed to bring awareness to local hunger issues.

The event is being hosted by Woodland Action, a nonprofit focused on providing basic needs to those in need, and will be held at Woodland High School. Attendees will be served a dinner of homemade soup and bread after choosing a bowl.

“I’m so excited that there’s so much community support for it,” professor Lisa Conway, head of Ceramics, said.

Conway said she was approached by Woodland Action in the spring and the bowls were made over the summer by her students and local artists.

Those who wish to buy a bowl can register online at woodlandaction.org and purchase a ticket to the event for $20.

Fact Box:

What: “Empty Bowls”

Where: Woodland High School, 1500 Dike Access Rd, Woodland, WA 98674

When: Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

