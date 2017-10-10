Student Government Seeking to Fill Paid Committee Positions

The ASCC Vice President is encouraging students to apply for any of the 12 open student committees this quarter.

The amount of open positions on a committee can range from one to 34, ASCC Vice President Ndeye Cisse said. Along with submitting a complete application you must provide your schedule for fall quarter.

Cisse said joining a committee is a great resume-building opportunity.

Cisse said the positions are paid, held for the entirety of the school year and can meet anywhere from once a month to many hours a week.

The available committees are:

Tenure Review Committee

Tree Advisory Committee

Technology Fee Committee

Safety Committee

Social Equity Committee

Environmental Integrity Committee

Academic Excellence Committee

Art Selection Committee

ASCC Appointments Committee

ASCC Constitution and Bylaws Review Committee

ASCC Services and Activities Fee Committee

Economic Vitality Council

Completed applications, found at http://www.clark.edu/campus-life/student-life/ascc/ascc-committees.php, can be submitted to Cisse’s mailbox at the Office of Student Life, Penguin Union Building 160.

Email Cisse at asccvp@clark.edu with questions.

