Choir Program Aims for Largest Choirs Yet

Choir director Dr. Jake Funk auditioned for additions to his three Clark choirs during the beginning of fall quarter.

The choirs are ensemble, chorale and concert choir. Funk said anyone, even non-students, can join the choirs, but registered students can receive up to two Humanities credits for participation in the quarterly ASCC programs.

Funk regards auditions as a “choral placement” and does not want auditionees to feel pressured. No one is turned away or cut from the program. All auditions do is place members in the choir that best fits them, Funk said.

Before auditions began, Funk was optimistic he would reach his goal of 120 members total(CQ). Funk said this would be the largest number of choir students Clark has ever had, and looks forward to seeing the choirs continue growing this year.

The first performance of the 2017-2018 school year will be held on Dec 7, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m featuring the Women’s Choral Ensemble and Chorale choirs. It will be held in Gaiser Hall’s student center and admission is free.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

