“Empty Bowls” will help fill the gap of local hunger

Posted on October 18, 2017 by Dustin Kogler in Campus, Main

Stacks of clay bowls are displayed in Frost Art Center to bring awareness for local food shortages on Oct. 9, 2017. One in five Washingtonians rely on their local food banks. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark is donating nearly 200 handmade bowls to be sold on Nov. 9 at “Empty Bowls,” an event designed to bring awareness to local hunger issues.

The event is being hosted by Woodland Action, a nonprofit focused on providing basic needs to those in need, and will be held at Woodland High School. Attendees will be served a dinner of homemade soup and bread after choosing a bowl.

“I’m so excited that there’s so much community support for it,” professor Lisa Conway, head of Ceramics, said.

Conway said she was approached by Woodland Action in the spring and the bowls were made over the summer by her students and local artists.

Those who wish to buy a bowl can register online at woodlandaction.org and purchase a ticket to the event for $20.

