Pumpkins & Pies

Fall is finally here, whisking along that cold PNW rain, turning iced coffees to hot lattes, splashing trees with gradual crimson and orange and coaxing out giant scarves and coats. The only thing left is pumpkin pie — but many students didn’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to eat theirs!

The season changed in the best way Tuesday in PUB 161, where there was free apple and pumpkin pie.

“Any age group can come, young people, old people …. It’s not just for students,” Gloria Boieriu, the new family events coordinator, said.

There were also pumpkins to paint and take home to show off.

This was Boieriu’s very first event as coordinator. She said Clark hadn’t hosted this sort of event before.

“I wanted to do something creative and fun, and oriented for any age group … I had this in mind before I even got the job,” Boieriu said. “It’s not a Halloween thing. It’s not a Thanksgiving thing…It’s just fall-oriented, you get to paint a pumpkin!”

Boieriu was expecting more of a crowd than usual.

Boieriu said her friend asked her to come with them to the event and Boieriu responded, “Joke’s on you, I made the event!”

The poster for the event was probably responsible for all the attention, Boieriu laughed, describing the man taking a bite out of a pumpkin.

