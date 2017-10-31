Student Government To Provide Treats and Answers at Social Event

Members of the student government presented slides and answered questions about their roles at Clark in the Fireside Lounge, PUB 160 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. featuring free snacks and drinks on Oct. 18.

“I want students to know that we’re here to serve them,” ASCC President Grace Moe said. “They can approach us with whatever issues they have. They should feel comfortable doing that.”

In addition to the standard posters and social media promotions, Moe said she has been spreading word of the event by talking to students around campus, and she hopes more will be drawn in by the promise of free drinks from a Pacific Perks cart. The APB’s Cup of Dirt event nearby could also bring in students, Moe said.

“We’ve been talking and planning for a while and now,” Moe said. “We’re all just excited to meet more students and show them who we are and how we can help them.

The ASCC Executive Council holds public meetings every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Life offices in the Penguin Union Building.

