Penguin Pantry Officially Opens

The Penguin Pantry officially opened as Bob Knight cut it’s ribbon during an open house on Oct.25.

Donors, including members of the Clark College Foundation, Clark faculty, the ASCC, Sysco and the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, were present and honored during the ceremony. Pantry staff were also available to answer questions and receive donations.

Managed by a multi-departmental staff, Penguin Pantry committee member Armetta Burney said the pantry provides students with food and toiletries. In the future, she said they hope to provide clothing and school supplies.

Burney said the pantry addresses hunger across campus, and they hope it acts as a place for people to learn about other available resources.

“We want this to be kind of a ‘one stop shop’ where [students] can access a variety of different things,” she said.

The pantry held a soft open over the summer. While the test-run brought a consistent amount of students through, Burney said the committee agreed a grand opening this fall would ensure as many people could get involved as possible.

“We want students to know about it, we want this to be normalized. We don’t want students to feel any apprehension to come in and visit the pantry,” Burney said. “They’re welcome to come here and they’re welcome to get what they need.”

The pantry is open on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in SCI 101.

